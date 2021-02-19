Howard Divinity Dean Yolanda Pierce Talks the Future of Black Faith

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Rev. Dr. Pierce shares thoughts on the recent PBS documentary ‘The Black Church,’ the impact of COVID-19 on faith and worship, the changing shared identity of the Black church and HBCUs, and the future of faith.

Her latest book, In My Grandmother’s House: Black Women, Faith, and the Stories We Inherit, is available now.

