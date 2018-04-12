Howard Faculty Vote No Confidence in Executive Leadership

More than 150 of the eligible members of Howard University’s Faculty Senate voted no-confidence in key members of the university’s leadership structure.

The vote was another blow for the flagship institution which has faced more than a month of controversies tied to finance, shared governance and student discontent.

Tomlin Jackson on Twitter HISTORIC: Faculty votes NO Confidence in Howard President, Provost, COO, Executive Committee of Board

More than 60 percent of the estimated 300-plus faculty members to cast votes in the ballot voted no-confidence in Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the Executive Committee of the university’s board of trustees. Just over 50 percent of the voting faculty voted no-confidence in provost Anthony Wutoh, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tashni-Ann Dubroy.

It is the second consecutive year a no-confidence vote has been taken against Dr. Frederick, who has been criticized for issues with campus infrastructure and allegations of underperformance in fundraising and personnel management.

The vote contrasts a recent vote of support from 20 faculty members who expressed support for Dr. Frederick in the midst of the recent student protest and occupation of Howard’s administration building.

Senate leadership set a deadline of April 23 for administration to respond to the no-confidence resolution. In a statement to the Washington Post, Board Chairman Stacey J. Mobley expressed disappointment with the outcome of the vote.

There is “no question that Howard University has the right leadership in place,” Mobley said. “Transformation and change is not easy, but despite these challenges, Howard’s current leadership has made positive strides to improve operations and infrastructure, increase resources and modernize the institution, while ensuring Howard remains true to its mission,” Mobley said.