Howard President Wayne Frederick Talks US News Rankings

|0:00
|-17:48
Dr. Frederick discusses Howard's jump in the US News and World Report rankings, the work of balancing access and competitiveness in student achievement, and defining Howard's true role in the higher ed landscape.
|0:00
|-17:48
Dr. Frederick discusses Howard's jump in the US News and World Report rankings, the work of balancing access and competitiveness in student achievement, and defining Howard's true role in the higher ed landscape.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.