Howard Professor Omari Swinton Named President of National Economic Association

Howard University associate professor of economics, Omari H. Swinton, Ph.D., is now president of the National Economic Association (NEA), an organization dedicated to producing and distributing knowledge of economic issues that are of exceptional interest to promoting economic growth among people of color.

“This is an exciting time to be president of the NEA as we embark on our 50th anniversary,” Swinton says. “Through the Review of Black Political Economy, the NEA has promoted research that has shaped public policy and provided an outlet for research that addresses racial and gender inequality. My goal is to continue the tradition of supporting the professional development of minorities within the economics profession.”

Read the full story at – Howard University Newsroom