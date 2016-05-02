Howard Signs Apparel Deal with Under Armour

Howard University today announced its exclusive apparel deal with Under Armour, becoming the first historically black college or university to sign with the Baltimore-based athletic wear giant.

The deal comes just months after Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member schools were granted opportunities to opt-out of a long-term deal with Russell Athletic.

Howard University Athletic Director Kery Davis, who mentioned Under Armour as a potential partner last November in an interview with the Sports Business Journal, said today that the partnership was ideal in maintaining Howard’s athletic traditions.

“I am absolutely thrilled about our new partnership with Under Armour,” Davis said. “Under Armour is a brand that fits perfectly with the Bison athletics story and culture. Our primary focus at Howard is, of course, our student-athletes, and Under Armour’s passion and commitment to high quality and innovation will benefit our student-athletes for years to come. Our entire department is looking forward to a long and mutually productive relationship with the Under Armour team.”

The deal is the latest connection between Howard and Under Armour — Howard alumna Adrienne Lofton is senior vice-president of Under Armour’s global brand marketing division.

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that the agreement is a multi-year contract, but neither the school or the company provided financial details.