Howard, South Carolina State Announce Dual Degree PWI Partnerships

Howard University and South Carolina State University this week announced dual degree programs with predominantly white institutions in the name of bolstering minority opportunities in STEM industries.

Howard University entered into a dual engineering PhD agreement with Carnegie Mellon University, which will allow participants to earn terminal degrees from both schools and create a summer bridge research program between the two campuses.

“The clear opportunities presented by this new partnership constitute yet another outstanding example of what we can and will continue to accomplish as a college,” says Achille Messac, dean of Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture.

SCSU’s dual degree offering with Clemson University will offer enrollees a 3+2 bridge to the master’s degree in physics, with students earning an undergraduate degree from South Carolina’s historically black flagship and a master’s degree from its PWI counterpart.

“We are excited about the endless possibilities that exist through this partnership. It represents yet another step along the way for our ‘Transformation Through Collaboration’ Initiative at SC State,” President James Clark said. “Our students will have an opportunity to receive both their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in just five years taking courses from both land-grant institutions. The agreement is a win-win for both universities and will certainly assist with increasing the number of students interested in physics.

Enrollment in both programs will begin this fall.