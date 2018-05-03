Howard, Texas Southern Alumni Break Million-Dollar Giving Mark in Single Week

Howard University and Texas Southern University are the latest historically black campuses to announce million-dollar cash infusions through gifts and fundraising events.

Texas Southern’s annual ‘Maroon and Gray Affair,’ raised more than $1 million last week in downtown Houston, drawing more than 1,500 attendees and a bevy of celebrities in support of raising money for student scholarships.

“The Texas Southern family joined together to salute our fantastic students and accomplished alumni. Our stakeholders and friends have partnered with TSU to meet our mission of standing as a comprehensive academic institution to guide our students in obtaining their degree of choice,” said TSU President Dr. Austin A. Lane.

The event has raised more than $1.8 million dollars since its debut in 2017.

Howard University today announced a $1 million endowed fund established by husband and wife HU graduates Irvin D. and Pamela Trotman Reid. The Drs. Reid, who served as presidents of Wayne State University and the University of St. Joseph, respectively, are both graduates of Howard’s Department of Psychology, where their gift will fund scholarships for undergraduate students and stipends for graduate students and faculty research.

“We are extremely delighted and honored to have such distinguished alumni remember Howard University in their giving,” says President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “As former university presidents themselves, the Reids understand how critical giving is to the vitality of an institution of higher learning. Their gift will provide deserving students with the resources to continue their coursework and young faculty will benefit as well from the generous research support.”