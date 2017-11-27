Howard to Face Penn State in NCAA National Volleyball Tournament

The NCAA Volleyball Committee announced its 64-team bracket where Coach Shaun Kupferberg and the Howard University Women’s Volleyball team drew the top-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round. The announcement came Sunday night.
Howard, the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) volleyball champion, will take on No. 1 Penn State Friday, Dec. 1 in State College, Pa. The match is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bison Draw Penn State in the NCAA Tournament – Howard University Athletics
WASHINGTON (November 26, 2017) – The NCAA Volleyball Committee announced its 64-team bracket where Coach Shaun Kupferberg and the Howard University Women’s Volleyball team drew the top-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round. The announcement came Sunday night.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.