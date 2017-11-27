Howard to Face Penn State in NCAA National Volleyball Tournament

The NCAA Volleyball Committee announced its 64-team bracket where Coach Shaun Kupferberg and the Howard University Women’s Volleyball team drew the top-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round. The announcement came Sunday night.

Howard, the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) volleyball champion, will take on No. 1 Penn State Friday, Dec. 1 in State College, Pa. The match is set for 7:30 p.m.