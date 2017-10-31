Howard to Host National Symposium on Opioid Addiction Crisis

Tensions continue to mount within Black America about perceived inequities between the federal government’s reaction to America’s current opioid crisis and its near 30-year ‘War On Drugs,’ which sparsely treated and disproportionately incarcerated African Americans in the throes of drug addiction in metropolitan areas.

But Howard University is looking to the contemporary crisis as a point for national dialog, today announcing a symposium to address catalysts and solutions for the growing epidemic to be held this Thursday in Cramton Auditorium.

The symposium will invite members across the university’s academic schools and departments to provide institutional perspective on opioid overdosing, a public health emergency which has killed more than 300,000 people over the last 17 years but with rates which historically have been low among racial minorities.

“The devastating impact that opioid addiction has had on communities throughout this country requires that we identify collaborative and comprehensive solutions to address this epidemic,” said Howard University Provost Anthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D., R.Ph. “Howard University is poised to convene leaders in various disciplines to take a step forward in finding solutions to this crisis.”

In states like Ohio, opioid use and related deaths are climbing among African Americans.