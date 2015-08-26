Howard University Professor Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad discussed her implementation of the 'Inside/Out' program, a blended learning experience for college students living inside and outside of prison facilities.
Howard University Professor Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad discussed her implementation of the 'Inside/Out' program, a blended learning experience for college students living inside and outside of prison facilities.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.