Howard’s Carla Hall Sets the Cookbook Industry Straight
It’s only alienating white people when it’s all about black people.
It’s only alienating white people when it’s all about black people.
Acclaimed chef, entrepreneur and Howard University alumna Carla Hall offers a word on advancing black culinary culture.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.