Human Rights Nonprofit Announces HBCU Multi-Campus Scholarship Endowment Project

Good of All, a nonprofit organization committed to educating citizens about human rights and freedoms recently announced the launch of the Universal Rights Scholarship Program, named for civil rights advocacy leaders and HBCU alumnus Martin Luther King Jr.

Four historically black colleges – Clark Atlanta University, Morgan State University, Morehouse College and Paine College – will receive initial $4,000 investments will fund scholarship grants to students who work to promote awareness of individual freedoms in their scholarship and professional pursuits.

“Dr. King’s dream was that everyone should have those universal rights that are the inalienable birthright of all humanity. This scholarship program is an investment in future generations of leaders who can help to ensure that his dream and social conscience live on,” said Matthew Daniels, J.D., Ph.D., founder, Good of All.

The MLK Universal Rights Scholarship Program and the Andrew Young Foundation Scholarship is a joint project with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Advisory Council of Georgia. The first round of scholarships will be awarded April 4, 2019.