Husband and Wife Team Join Morgan State STEM Faculty Ranks

Willie and Michelle Rockward were recently announced as the newest members of Morgan State University’s physics and mathematics departments, adding two seasoned professors to the award-winning programs.

From a release:

As a new member of the Morgan faculty, Dr. Rockward brings his experience, leadership and passion for education to SCMNS in an effort to help strengthen its infrastructure for effective recruitment, retention and graduation, and to also expand the School’s partnerships with public agencies and private industry, while enhancing the Physics Department’s research and scholarly activity. Professor Michelle Rockward, who will be assisting Dr. Asamoah Nkwanta the chair of the Mathematics Department, will lend her efforts to improving the operational efficiency of the department and serving Morgan’s students. Leveraging a distinguished track record of success in designing online courses and programs, she will also teach courses within the department.

“Dr. Rockward is passionate about student success and he is a compassionate, loving person. He has a wealth of experience recruiting, nurturing and graduating black physicists,” says Dr. Hongtao Yu, Dean of the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. “He possesses a rare blend of experiences as a physics faculty member, an educator, an administrator, a pastor, and a role model for our students. We are fortunate to be able to attract him to Morgan. We are also very lucky to be joined by his wife, an experienced mathematician and an administrator, who will teach mathematics and assist the chair of the Department of Mathematics.”

Both HBCU graduates from Grambling State University and South Carolina State University respectively, Willie and Michelle bring a combined 30 years of experience from stops at Morehouse College and Georgia State University.