I don’t know about the tech side of things, but being relatively new to the Medium community, I always appreciate seeing SF Ali recommending stories from HBCU Digest. It was a great feeling to know that my work resonated with someone who does not outwardly attach with the niche community for which I write, which gave a great feeling of satisfaction that the writing was good and the message relevant. The same goes for other folks like Bridget Todd and Matt Higginson and Keren Goldshlager, who are awesome members of the ‘Your Friends at Medium’ collective.

I hope it gets/has been cleared up, and that SF Ali continues to dominate the bell at the top right hand corner.