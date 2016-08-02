I totally didn’t get that at all. As a professional blogger, I read exactly what I’ve lived in interactions with family and friends; if you find a way to make money with an alternative means of working, you ‘don’t have a job’ or are ‘hustling’ with a pseudo-negative connotation. I am a college graduate (historically black Morgan State University) and make my living blogging about these schools, and freelancing about higher education. This post has less to do with money-making options, and more to do with cultural norms which dictate which “hustles” are acceptable and for which kind of people.
