Iconic HBCU Football Coach Joe Taylor Named to College Football Hall of Fame

Virginia Union University Athletic Director and legendary black college football coach Joe Taylor was among the 2019 inductees named to the College Football Hall of Fame this afternoon.

Taylor, who won CIAA and MEAC conference football titles at Virginia Union, Hampton University and Florida A&M University, amassed 233 wins over the course of his more than 30 years in college football.

Hampton President William R. Harvey applauded Taylor’s induction as one of just two coaches selected for this year’s class.

“It gives me great joy to congratulate Coach Joe Taylor for his impending induction into the College Football Hall of Fame,” Dr. Harvey said. “His numbers speak for themselves, while his leadership as we made the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and the FCS helped guide the program into a new era.”

Taylor’s induction will take place during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown.