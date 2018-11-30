Iconic Xavier Faculty Member Thea Bowman Recommended for Sainthood in Catholic Church

Sr. Thea Bowman, a history-making professor, preacher, and civil rights advocate has been unanimously recommended by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for consideration of sainthood by the Catholic Church.

Sr. Bowman, a Yazoo City, MS native, was among the founding faculty members of Xavier University of Louisiana’s Institute for Black Catholics Studies, created in 1980.

Known for her infusion of racial politics within theological interpretation, Sr. Bowman was the first black woman to lead the Jackson, Mississippi Diocese’s Office of Intercultural Awareness and the first black woman to address the Bishops’ conference in 1989, a year before dying of cancer at the age of 52.