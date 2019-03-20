If Democrats Want to Conquer Dialog on Reparations, HBCUs Might Be the Only Universal Language

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 20, 2019

Over time and across party lines, federal policy has shaped HBCU support as perhaps the closest thing African Americans may get to reparations, not in the form of payouts but in the form or resources going to schools serving black interests, creating jobs in black communities, and which boost black political and social growth.

