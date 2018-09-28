Inaugural HBCU Sustainability Summit

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 28, 2018
  
0:00
-25:57

We talk with organizers from the inaugural HBCU Sustainability Summit held in Atlanta, GA. Guests include Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis, 100 Black Men Chairman Thomas Dortch, Florida A&M University Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson, Alabama State University Foundation Executive Director Jennifer S. Anderson, and Microsoft Sr. Program Manager Damon House.

← PreviousNext →