We talk with organizers from the inaugural HBCU Sustainability Summit held in Atlanta, GA. Guests include Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis, 100 Black Men Chairman Thomas Dortch, Florida A&M University Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson, Alabama State University Foundation Executive Director Jennifer S. Anderson, and Microsoft Sr. Program Manager Damon House.
