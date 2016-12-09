Inside UNCF’s Plan to Help 54,000 HBCU Students Find Better Jobs After Graduation

The Career Pathways Initiative bridges academic, financial and professional gaps for undergraduates.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 9, 2016CommentShare

The Career Pathways Initiative bridges academic, financial and professional gaps for undergraduates.

We talk with Florida Memorial University President Roslyn Clark-Artis and United Negro College Fund Career Pathways Initiative Director about the $35 million grant designed to help HBCU students identify and find great careers after college.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →