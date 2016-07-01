Is the HBCU Presidential Search in Jeopardy?

In an exclusive interview Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny Taylor and TMCF Vice-President of Government Affairs Edith Bartley discuss a trend of public HBCUs being forced to forego presidential searches.
In an exclusive interview Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Johnny Taylor and TMCF Vice-President of Government Affairs Edith Bartley discuss a trend of public HBCUs being forced to forego presidential searches.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.