It’s Not a Good Idea for HBCUs to Skip on the OWN Network

Don’t make Oprah set it off on Twitter.

Media has evolved from an information vehicle, to kindling for movements. And when celebrities get involved, the fire starts that much quicker.

And so will go the movement to bring the Oprah Winfrey Network to Morehouse College, after Chris Sumlin, a student and author, tweeted Winfrey about not being able to watch Queen Sugar on campus.

And then she responded.

And then came the shenanigans.

Moral of the story? Black colleges better be all in for the Oprah Winfrey Network. Especially for season 2 of ‘Greenleaf.’