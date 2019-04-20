Howard students have to be the monitors and advocates for the interests of DC black residents. They can command the social and traditional media space that cannot be captured by DC natives and purists.
Howard students have to be the monitors and advocates for the interests of DC black residents. They can command the social and traditional media space that cannot be captured by DC natives and purists.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.