Jackson State Alum is Braintrust Behind NPR's 'Tiny Desk' Concert Series

The Jackson Clarion-Ledger recently published a feature of 2000 graduate Robert ‘Bobby’ Carter, a producer with National Public Radio and its popular ‘Tiny Desk Concert Series.’

Carter turned a three-month internship into a career with NPR that has spanned more than 20 years and has had a major influence on the concert series’ embrace of Black urban contemporary artists and music which, in its inception in 2008, were not heavily featured on the program.

From the Ledger:

The show is also known to launch budding artists’ careers while bridging the gap between generations for more seasoned performers. Carter says he helped usher in the hip-hop era of Tiny Desk, which appears to be the link needed to connect demographics. “At the time, they were doing rock, folk, indie, and then I talked to them about incorporating hip hop and R&B into the program. I thought it was something the platform needed, and they were receptive to it.”

NPR’s YouTube music channel has more than 4.4 million subscribers.