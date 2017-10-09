Jackson State Receives $1.25 Million Grant to Train Teachers of Visually Impaired

Jackson State University will be a leading institution in the south for teacher training with emphasis on education for students with visual impairments, thanks to a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the university announced earlier today.
College of Education gets $1.25 million federal grant to train teachers of visually impaired
The College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) at Jackson State University has been awarded a five-year $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train teachers of visually impaired students in the Deep South. U.S. data reveal there is a critical need for certified profession-ready teachers locally, statewide and nationally in this field.
According to a release, the grant will help to fund a master’s degree program concentration in visual impairment, with a goal of producing 30 credentialed teachers for the region over the next five years.
