James Ammons Named Provost at Delaware State

Delaware State University this week announced former Florida A&M University president James Ammons as its new provost and vice-president of academic affairs.

Ammons, who resigned from the top post at his alma mater in 2012 after the hazing death of FAMU Marching 100 drum major Robert Champion, returns to executive leadership at Delaware’s historically black flagship institution, where DSU President Harry Williams lauded Dr. Ammons’ experience and ability to begin leadership in short order.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to bring Ammons into the fold of DSU,” Dr. Williams said. “We are fortunate to have an individual of such great talents and academic experience. I’m particularly enthusiastic that Ammons has the background and experience which will allow him to hit the ground running.”

Dr. Ammons spent more than 27 years at FAMU, as a professor, provost and president. Prior to his appointment in Tallahassee, and served as chancellor of North Carolina Central University from 2001–2007.