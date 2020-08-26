Jarvis Christian Students Win COVID-19 Response Grant from Clinton Global Initiative

Students from Jarvis Christian College were today announced among 38 recipients of community action grants from the Clinton Global Initiative, designed to address the public health, economic, and societal impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Joslyn Prince and Yeremia Kibangu spearhead Jarvis Christian’s ‘COVID-19 is Color Blind’ campaign, a public awareness initiative designed to help communities of color combat false narratives around public health in Hawkins, TX.

Grants were awarded to students from 29 American colleges and universities from a pool of more than 1,400 applications, and winners received awards totaling between $2,000 and $5,000.

Jarvis Christian was the only historically black institution represented on the list of winning schools.