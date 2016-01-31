Jay Hopson Named Southern Mississippi Head Coach

Former Alcorn State University head football coach Jay Hopson was minutes ago announced as the new head football coach at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Hopson, who broke racial barriers in 2012 when he became the first white head coach in the history of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, returns to the school where he served as defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator in two separate stints.

Hopson leaves Lorman with a 32–17 overall record, and two consecutive SWAC football championships. Southern Miss Bill McGillis announced Hopson’s hiring via Twitter.

https://twitter.com/SouthernMissAD/status/693616745760706560

