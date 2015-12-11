Jermaine Fowler Goes to War with HBCU Twitter

Comedian Jermaine Fowler appeared on Comedy Central’s ‘@Midnight’ program last night, where he drew the attention/ire of some HBCU advocates with his late-night dig at black colleges. *WARNING* Video contains explicit language.

Fowler, who is slated to create and star in a CBS sitcom next fall and will debut a Showtime special this evening, then got into it with HBCU students and alumni via Twitter.

Insensitivity on Fowler’s part, or hyper-sensitivity from HBCU supporters? You be the judge.