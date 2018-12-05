John L. Smith Out as Kentucky State Football Coach

Courtesy: Bobby Ellis | State-Journal

John L. Smith, a former BCS head football coach who made the rare transition to the HBCU Division II ranks, has parted ways with Kentucky State University.

Smith’s contract will not be renewed following an 0-10 campaign in 2018 and a 9-28 record since joining the Thorobreds program in 2016. He was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year following his first year after leading KSU to a 4-7 overall record and a SIAC West Division title.

“I want to thank Coach Smith for bringing his time, talents and his dedication to the Hill and the football student-athletes at Kentucky State University and for his sincere commitment to higher education and ‘Life in the Balance,’” Kentucky State University Director of Athletics Etienne M. Thomas said. “I have enjoyed the brief time we have served together at Kentucky State and pray for all God’s blessings for he and his family in this next chapter.”

Thorobreds defensive coordinator Kevin Weston was named interim head coach.