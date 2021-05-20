Lincoln Names Athletic Director John Moseley as Interim President

Lincoln University of Missouri athletic director John Moseley was today announced as interim president of the institution.

In a letter to the campus community, board members cited Moseley’s 12 years in HBCU administration as a catalyst to lead the university following the resignation of former president Jerald Jones Woolfolk earlier this week.

“We believe Dr. Moseley is the right appointment at this time,” said LU Board Chair Victor Pasley. “He has demonstrated leadership in recruitment and fundraising. He has a history of success in a diverse culture and understands motivating teams to reach excellence.”