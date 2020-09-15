Johnson C. Smith Announces eSports Career Development Partnership with Global Gaming Company

Photo: WBTV.com



Johnson C. Smith University will expand its brand as the historically Black hub of eSports education, career development, and training through a partnership with Riot Games, one of the largest eSports gaming corporations in the world.

Riot, the creative brand behind League of Legends and its associated tournaments, will support JCSU in creating curriculum and funding scholarships, furnishing on-campus gaming lab development, and providing career development for students majoring in the university’s eSports and gaming management program.

“Riot is humbled to team up with JCSU and encourage students to pursue opportunities in the growing Esports industry. This partnership amplifies Riot's own diversity & inclusion endeavors, supports outreach programs, and creates opportunities for diverse candidates through scholarships and internships,” said Scott Adametz of Riot Games.

"We are honored to partner with Riot Games. Their support is paramount in catapulting our students into unlimited career paths within the Esports and Gaming industries,” said Dr. BerNadette Lawson-Williams, advisor of JCSU’s Esports and Gaming program, and Online Sports Management Program Coordinator at JCSU’s Metropolitan College of Professional Studies.

According to university officials, JCSU is the first HBCU to boast an Esports and Gaming trifecta: Esports and Gaming Management academic program, JCSU Esports Lab, and Golden Bulls Esports Club, as well as an ESG Certificate program.