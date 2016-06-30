Joseph Johnson Named Virginia Union Acting President

Virginia Union University officials yesterday announced Joseph Johnson as the school’s acting president.
Dr. Johnson, who previously served as senior vice-president between 2010 and 2012 with responsibility over academic affairs, students affairs, enrollment management, public safety, research and special programs.
A graduate of Fayetteville State University and Virginia State University, Dr. Johnson replaces outgoing president Claude Perkins, who will take a sabbatical for the last year of his contract.
Dr. Johnson will begin his tenure on July 1.
