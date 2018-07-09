Joseph Moses Resigns as Xavier Track Coach

Joseph Moses, a long-serving head coach for Xavier University of Lousiana’s cross country and track and field programs, has resigned after 13 years.

A reason for the resignation was not detailed in a release, but officials thanked Moses for his distinguished record of performance in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of coach Moses and his teams, and we thank him for his work and success with the track and cross country programs,” said Jason Horn XULA director of athletics & recreation. “Our track and cross country programs are on a solid foundation and poised to gain additional national recognition and contend for championships on the conference and national levels. Best wishes to coach Moses in the next chapter of his career.”

According to a release, the 2017 GCAC coach of the year in women’s track won a combined 27 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference team championships: 11 in women’s cross country, 10 in men’s cross country and six in women’s track and field.

This past season XULA won GCAC titles in women’s cross country and track and field and finished second in men’s cross country and track. XULA in 2018 set a GCAC women’s track record for most points at the conference meet (258) and largest winning margin (96). XULA men’s track scored in 2018 its most points ever, 123, at the GCAC meet.

“I am proud to have been a part of building the track and cross country programs at Xavier University of Louisiana,” Moses said. “I am especially proud of the student-athletes that received both athletic and academic awards here. I am grateful to have worked with other great coaches, and I will miss the Xavier community.”

Moses won a combined 37 coach-of-the-year awards at the GCAC and Louisiana levels. He was GCAC Coach of the Year in women’s cross country and track this past season and Louisiana Coach of the Year in women’s track a year ago.