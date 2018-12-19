Judge Emmet Sullivan Read Michael Flynn for Treasonous Filth. And He’s a Howard University Grad

Courtesy: Dominic Bracco II (Washington Post)

Washington D.C. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is a District native and is a graduate of both Howard University’s undergraduate college and School of Law.

He’s making headlines tonight as the judge who blasted former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying to federal investigators about conversations with Russian foreign officials and for paid lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Sullivan declined to sentence Flynn as was expected, opting instead to grant the disgraced military general and Trump appointee a delay in sentencing in order to provide more support as a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible wrongdoing and crimes committed during the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s the news wrap on Sullivan’s remarkable courtroom drag of Flynn.

CNBC

An already ticked off federal judge on Tuesday slapped Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, with restrictions on his travel as he awaits sentencing. Judge Emmet Sullivan’s order came hours after he told Flynn “arguably you sold your country out” — and suggested the retired Army lieutenant general could face prison if a sentencing proceeded as scheduled on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX NEWS

Sullivan was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton. He was confirmed later that year. Prior to that, Sullivan was nominated to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in 1992 by former President George H.W. Bush. In 1984, he was nominated to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by former President Ronald Reagan.

BBC