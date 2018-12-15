Karrie Dixon Named Elizabeth City State Permanent Chancellor

After a less than a calendar year of gains in enrollment, fundraising and program development, Elizabeth City State University Interim Chancellor Karrie Dixon was today named as permanent campus leader by the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors.

Dr. Dixon worked as a member of a working group charged to oversee institutional operations in early 2017, and was appointed as interim chancellor following the retirement of former chancellor Thomas Conway beginning in April 2018.

“We are excited to name Dr. Dixon as the seventh chancellor of Elizabeth City State University,” said ECSU Board of Trustees Chair Harold Barnes, who served as chair of the ECSU Chancellor Search Committee. “Dr. Dixon brings a deep commitment toward building an outstanding experience for students, as well as an uncompromising dedication to create an environment of accountability and shared governance that will serve ECSU and the community well. The Board is eager to work with Chancellor Dixon to advance ECSU.”

She is the second woman to be named as permanent chancellor, and the school’s fourth chancellor since 2013.

“I am deeply honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the next chancellor of Elizabeth City State University,” said Dr. Dixon. “I’d like to thank the UNC Board of Governors and President Margaret Spellings for entrusting in me the opportunity to lead this great university. I look forward to working with the ECSU Board of Trustees, alumni, faculty, staff, students, and the community as we continue to move ECSU in the right direction