Ken Spencer Named Fayetteville State Men’s Basketball Coach

Ken Spencer was yesterday named as the new head men’s basketball coach at Fayetteville State University, his second head coaching job at a CIAA program since leading the Saint Augustine’s University Falcons from 2010–2012.
