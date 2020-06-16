Kentucky HBCUs Announce Social Justice Initiatives, Tuition Discounting Could Harm Private HBCUs, and Paul Quinn Announces COVID-19 Testing, Food Distribution Program
Simmons, Kentucky State Announce Racial Equity Partnership
Kentucky’s historically black colleges and universities will partner to reduce racial inequities in the commonwealth through education, professional training, and research.
Leaders from Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University signed a memorandum of understanding this afternoon t…