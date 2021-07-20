Kentucky State President M. Christopher Brown II Resigns

Amidst a growing number of media reports of rumored financial trouble, lawsuits, and legislative inquiry, Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II resigned his post today during a special meeting of the board of trustees.

Brown, who was appointed in 2017 and led the university to gains in enrollment, research, program development, and fundraising, will be replaced by KSU senior vice president Clara Ross Stamps in an acting capacity.

The university has made local headlines for internal concerns over financial stability, but has not been the subject of a formal state audit and does not face accreditation review from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for financial control problems.

Brown is the second president from a historically Black land grant institution to leave in less than a week, following the firing of James Clark at South Carolina State University last week.

At West Virginia State University, trustees met in closed session for more than five hours to discuss a personnel issue, but adjourned with no action against president Nicole Pride.

Brown is the seventh president of an HBCU land-grant institution to leave or announce departure plans from an institution since May 2020.

This story is developing.