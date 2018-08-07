Kevin Hart, UNCF Partner for $600,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart and the United Negro College Fund have announced a $600,000 scholarship initiative to help public charter school graduates complete their studies at historically black colleges and universities. Hart’s Help From The Hart Charity and KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) Public Schools will provide support to 18 HBCU students from Arkansas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.“The Help From The Hart Charity Scholarship will not only support students, but will also demonstrate support for HBCUs,” said UNCF CEO and President Michael L. Lomax. “Research shows that HBCUs matter, and that HBCU students are having a positive college experience, but they also have an unmet financial need. Together, Kevin and KIPP have made an investment that will have a significant impact. We can’t thank them enough for their support.”

The program adds to Hart’s 2015 donation of $100,000 to UNCF in support of four HBCU students.

“Education and knowledge are powerful,” said Hart. “I just wanted to do my part in providing opportunities for our future leaders, especially from my Philly hometown, and show support for HBCUs. This is just the beginning; trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don’t have the money to make it happen.”