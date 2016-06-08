Kevin Porter Named Fort Valley State Head Football Coach

Former NFL defensive back and long-time Arena League football coach Kevin Porter was yesterday announced as the head coach of Fort Valley State University’s football program.

A Warner Robins native and third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1988, Porter inherits a Wildcats program which finished 5–4 overall in 2015, and placed second the SIAC Eastern Division behind Albany State.

Porter is among the winningest coaches in the Arena Football League’s developmental association, wining 45 games in four years and serving as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Voodoo and head coach of the Kansas City Brigade.

Porter replaces former head coach Donald Pittman, who was fired in March after seven years with the Wildcats.