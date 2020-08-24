Kevin Rome Out as Fisk President

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 24

Officials at Fisk University have announced that Kevin Rome is no longer president of the institution. He will be replaced by acting president and provost Vann Newkirk.

In a letter to the campus community, Fisk Board Chair Frank Sims called for an optimistic view of the university under new leadership.

“Fisk is positioned for a wonderful future and we look forward to the years ahead,” said Sims.

Rome was accused of assault and making threats against a Nashville man who filed a restraining order against him earlier this month, which was first reported by Nashville Scoop. Rome was placed on leave a day after the report surfaced.

