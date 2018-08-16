Know Your Status...Or Revenge Celibacy

|0:00
|-1:06:16
We talk with FAMU graduates James Bland and Angela "Myammee" Pitts about the culture and obligation of HBCU advocates in HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. Bland and Pitts are advocates working on behalf of "Doing It," an HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness campaign developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control.
