Know Your Status...Or Revenge Celibacy

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 16, 2018
  
0:00
-1:06:16

We talk with FAMU graduates James Bland and Angela "Myammee" Pitts about the culture and obligation of HBCU advocates in HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. Bland and Pitts are advocates working on behalf of "Doing It," an HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness campaign developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control.

