Prairie View Campus Radio Station Receives $500K Grant, Eyes Format Change

Prairie View A&M University’s radio station KPVU – 91.3 FM will introduce programming focused on R&B music and hip-hop over the next year with help from the Corporation for Public Broadcasters (CPB). The programming change is a step to develop an “Urban Alternative” format for public radio.

Serving the Houston market from Prairie View, Texas, KPVU will use the $500,000 grant from the CPB to add staff, conduct market research and refine local variations on the format with guidance from the consulting firm Paragon Media Strategies. “What is central to the opportunity is the pursuit of attracting and engaging a younger audience, “millennials” (Generation X and Y), as well as the opportunity to attract a more diverse audience,” stated General Manager of KPVU 91.3 FM John Hughes.