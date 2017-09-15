Concern Grows Over Lack of Action on Trump Promises to HBCUs

Following in the footsteps of every president since Jimmy Carter, President Trump signed an executive order in February pledging his commitment to historically black colleges and universities.
But Trump, who won only a sliver of black voters last fall, took it a step further, inviting dozens of leaders from these institutions into the Oval Office for a meeting that raised hopes that he may bring more federal attention — and funding — to their schools.
