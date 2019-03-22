Lane Alumni Protest Financial Struggles, Call for Church Intervention

A self-described Lane College advocacy group is in the latter stages of a protest held at the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Memphis, demanding its intervention in what they allege is administrative neglect at the institution.
A self-described Lane College advocacy group is in the latter stages of a protest held at the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Memphis, demanding its intervention in what they allege is administrative neglect at the institution.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.