Larry Robinson Named FAMU Permanent President

Today, the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) unanimously voted to name Larry Robinson, Ph.D., the 12th university president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

“I am humbled and overjoyed to have this opportunity to help move this University forward. I understand the awesomeness of this responsibility,” Robinson said, accepting the nomination. “I feel very, very fortunate to be a part of your team. I want to emphasize that our No. 1 priority will be student success – fully understanding that a key element of our student success is the great work of our faculty and staff.”