Lawsuit Against Embattled Paine College Headed for Trial

A former Paine College administrator who is suing the embattled private university for unlawful termination appears to be heading to court.

The Augusta Chronicle reports on former institutional advancement vice-president Brandon Brown, who sued the college in 2014 alleging that he was terminated after the resignation of former president George Bradley, but that his firing was in breach of his long-term employment agreement.

Shortly before he resigned, however, Bradley extended Brown a four-year employment contract. On the date he resigned, Bradley instituted an addendum giving Brown a severance package “for any premature termination” that Brown might encounter before the end of his four-year term, according to facts established in Hall’s order and detailed in court filings.

Former Paine interim president Samuel Sullivan fired Brown in 2014, who is looking to return to the school in his old position and for four years of lost wages.