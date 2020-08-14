Lincoln (Mo.) Surpasses Fundraising Goal By $1 Million

Lincoln University of Missouri announced this week that its “We Are Lincoln” annual fund campaign has grossed more than $2.2 million in committed and collected funding over the last 12 months, surpassing its goal by more than $1 million dollars.

Officials from the university cited aggressive participation from alumni and community partners in exceeding the philanthropic effort, which will support student educational access funding and programming.

"In the midst of so much happening in our world, we are overwhelmed with the support of our Annual Fund Campaign. These gifts brought us hope- hope for stability in these uncertain times; hope for our future as we navigate through today; and, most importantly, hope for our students who so desperately need tangible proof that things will be okay. We are grateful for every donor who has helped us continue the great legacy of Lincoln University,” shared President Jerald Jones Woolfolk.

The campaign total includes cash and in-kind gifts along with pledged, endowment, and estate gifts.