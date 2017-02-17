Lincoln Posts 100 Percent Licensure Exam Pass Rate, Employment Rate for Inaugural Nursing Class

Third HBCU in three years to reach perfection on production of qualified nurses.

Three years after earning state approval to offer an undergraduate degree in nursing, Lincoln University’s inaugural class of nurses has achieved perfection in earning professional licenses and employment following graduation.

All 17 of the program’s December 2016 graduating class have passed the National Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and have secured positions in hospitals and medical centers throughout the Mid-Missouri region.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the December Graduating Class of 2016. The success of the first BSN cohort of graduates reflects the hard work and dedication of the nursing faculty and staff. We look forward to continued excellence in the future,” says Dr. Ann McSwain, Dean of the Lincoln University School of Nursing.

The four-year nursing degree program replaced Lincoln’s long-standing associate’s nursing degree in 2014, following increasing research signaling a shortage of professionals in the nursing industry throughout the country, and specifically in Jefferson City, MO.

Lincoln joins Fayetteville State University, Coahoma Community College on the list of historically black colleges to earn perfect marks on the national exam in the last two years.